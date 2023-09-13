On September 5, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. made a notable addition to its portfolio by acquiring 6,447,144 shares in Funko Inc. This transaction has significantly impacted the firm's holdings, marking a significant event in the investment landscape. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for value investors.

Profile of Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., based in London, is a firm known for its strategic investment decisions. The firm's portfolio is diverse, with top holdings in companies like Funko Inc( FNKO, Financial), Stitch Fix Inc( SFIX, Financial), Open Lending Corp( LPRO, Financial), and Hagerty Inc( HGTY, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $142 million, with a strong presence in the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. add 125,558 shares of Funko Inc at a trade price of $6.79 per share. This acquisition has increased the firm's total holdings in Funko Inc to 6,447,144 shares, making up 30.63% of the firm's portfolio. Furthermore, the firm now holds 12.45% of Funko Inc's total shares.

Overview of Funko Inc

Funko Inc, a USA-based pop culture consumer products company, is known for its whimsical and fun products that allow customers to express their affinity for their favorite movie, TV show, video game, musician, or sports team. The company's market capitalization stands at $353.279 million, with a current stock price of $6.8199. However, the company's PE percentage is currently at 0.00, indicating a loss. The GF Value of the stock is 17.97, suggesting a possible value trap and advising investors to think twice before investing. GF Score of the stock is 67/100, indicating a potential for average performance.

Analysis of Funko Inc's Stock Performance

Since its IPO on November 2, 2017, Funko Inc's stock has seen a decrease of 14.75%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -37.09%. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank stand at 6/10 and 7/10 respectively. The GF Value Rank is 4/10, and the momentum rank is 1/10.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in Funko Inc is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC. The recent transaction by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. has significantly increased its stake in Funko Inc, making it a notable player in the company's investment landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent acquisition of Funko Inc shares by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. marks a significant event in the investment landscape. The transaction has not only increased the firm's stake in Funko Inc but also its influence on the company's stock. This development is worth noting for value investors, as it could potentially impact the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.