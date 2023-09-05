Insider Sell: CFO and Treasurer Preto Del Sells 2,776 Shares of Sprout Social Inc

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2023, Preto Del, the CFO and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc (

SPT, Financial), sold 2,776 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Sprout Social Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Sprout Social Inc is a leading provider of social media management and optimization solutions for business. The company's platform provides businesses with the tools they need to manage their social media presence, engage with their audience, and analyze their social media performance. With a market cap of $2.904 billion, Sprout Social Inc is a significant player in the social media management industry.

1699633624778801152.png

The insider's trading history shows a clear trend of selling over the past year. In total, the insider has sold 25,155 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Sprout Social Inc, which has seen 46 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

However, the stock's price and valuation metrics tell a different story. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sprout Social Inc were trading for $52.62. With a GuruFocus Value of $99.49, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, indicating that it is significantly undervalued.

1699633644789825536.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Sprout Social Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued, despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell and the overall trend of insider selling at Sprout Social Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's valuation metrics suggest that it is significantly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.