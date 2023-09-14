Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

1 hours ago
On September 5, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) by adding 11,945 shares. This transaction, which saw a trade change of 0.09, has not significantly impacted the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1699694191866544128.png

Details of the Trade

The shares were acquired at a trade price of $15.39, bringing Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s total holdings in ECAT to 14,046,808 shares. This represents 5.64% of the firm's portfolio and 13.72% of ECAT's total shares.

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, ECAT operates in a single segment. The stock's current price stands at $15.31. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. 1699694165081718784.png

Analysis of ECAT's Performance

Since the transaction, ECAT's stock price has decreased by 0.52%. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 23.45%, but it has gained 12.99% year-to-date. ECAT's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 8/10, while its profitability rank is 1/10. The company's growth rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Evaluation of ECAT's Financial Health

ECAT's financial health is a concern, with a Z score of 0.00 and a cash to debt rank of 1. The company operates in the Asset Management industry and has a ROE of -16.09 and a ROA of -14.82. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Assessment of ECAT's Future Performance

ECAT's predictability rank is not available, indicating uncertainty about its future performance. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 41.95, RSI 9 Day is 45.35, and RSI 14 Day is 44.97. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is 6.36, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 11.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant investment in the company. However, given ECAT's poor performance and financial health indicators, it remains to be seen how this transaction will impact the firm's portfolio in the long run. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
