Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial). The firm added 77,167 shares at a price of $17.45 per share, bringing its total holdings to 6,254,027 shares. This transaction represents a 1.25% change in the firm's holdings and has a 0.04% impact on its portfolio. The firm now holds a 13.99% stake in NRGX, making it a significant part of its investment strategy.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1699694242999304192.png

Overview of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of September 7, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $763.596 million, and its stock price is $17.08. The company's PE percentage is 4.14, indicating its profitability. 1699694224015884288.png

Performance of NRGX Stock

Since the transaction, the price of NRGX has decreased by 2.12%. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is 16.99%, and it has decreased by 14.6% since its Initial Public Offering. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 3/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10.

Financial Health of NRGX

The financial health of NRGX is evaluated using several metrics. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, its Altman Z score is 0.00, and its Cash to Debt ratio is 0.01, suggesting potential financial distress. The stock's ROE is 24.02, and its ROA is 17.98, both of which are relatively high compared to industry standards.

Momentum of NRGX Stock

The momentum of NRGX is evaluated using the RSI and Momentum Index. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 43.53, its RSI 9 Day is 51.19, and its RSI 14 Day is 55.54. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 4.44, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 8.71. These figures suggest a moderate momentum for the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's recent decrease in price and poor growth rank, its high ROE and ROA suggest potential for future profitability. However, investors should be aware of the stock's low financial strength and moderate momentum. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.