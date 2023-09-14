Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

On September 5, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, added 2,280,909 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, which saw the firm's stake in EMO increase by 0.93%, had a minor impact of 0.02% on the firm's portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, spread across 624 stocks. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology. 1699694231725015040.png

Details of the Trade

The shares were acquired at a trade price of $31.99 each, bringing the total number of EMO shares held by Saba Capital Management, L.P. to 2,463,368. This represents 2.05% of the firm's portfolio and 19.26% of its holdings in EMO.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), a USA-based company, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. EMO, which went public on June 10, 2011, has a market cap of $397.94 million and a current stock price of $31.12. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable as it is at a loss. 1699694213169414144.png

Evaluation of EMO's Performance

Since the transaction, EMO's stock price has decreased by 2.72%. Since its IPO, the stock has decreased by 67.09%, but it has increased by 12.79% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its balance sheet rank is 5/10, its profitability rank is 2/10, and its growth rank is 0/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial distress.

Industry Performance and Momentum

EMO operates in the Asset Management industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is -7.94, and its return on assets (ROA) is -5.44. The company's 5-day RSI is 38.29, its 9-day RSI is 43.85, and its 14-day RSI is 47.21. Its 6 - 1 month momentum index is 3.50, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is 11.32.

Conclusion

The addition of EMO shares to Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s portfolio indicates the firm's confidence in the stock's potential. However, given EMO's poor performance indicators and the firm's minor portfolio impact, the transaction is unlikely to significantly influence the firm's overall performance.

