FMC Corp (FMC): A Hidden Gem in the Agriculture Industry?

On September 07, 2023, FMC Corp (

FMC, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -4.49%, contributing to a 3-month loss of -25.01%. Despite this downturn, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is a solid 4.91. The question we aim to answer is: Is FMC's stock significantly undervalued? To provide a comprehensive answer, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of FMC.

Company Overview

FMC Corp (

FMC, Financial) is a leading player in the crop chemical industry. With a diverse sales portfolio across geographies and crop exposure, FMC has positioned itself as one of the top five patented crop chemical companies globally. Through acquisitions and a robust research and development pipeline, FMC continues to innovate, focusing on new product development, particularly biologicals. Despite its current stock price of $78.5, the company's fair value, according to GF Value, is estimated at $124.55.

1699793618174214144.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model that estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating potentially higher future returns.

According to this model, FMC Corp (

FMC, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of FMC's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1699793598410653696.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To mitigate this risk, investors need to scrutinize a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. FMC's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.2, ranking worse than 75.53% of companies in the Agriculture industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 5 out of 10, FMC's financial health is considered fair.

1699793639451918336.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. FMC has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.91. Its operating margin is 19.87%, ranking better than 86.03% of companies in the Agriculture industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of FMC is 9.5%, ranking worse than 66.21% of companies in the Agriculture industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.1%, ranking worse than 62.2% of companies in the Agriculture industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another measure of a company's profitability is the comparison of its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it suggests that the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, FMC's ROIC is 11.46, and its WACC is 7.09.

1699793656141053952.png

Conclusion

In summary, FMC (

FMC, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 62.2% of companies in the Agriculture industry. For more detailed financial information on FMC, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

