The Toro Co ( TTC, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at 85.5, The Toro Co has witnessed a decline of 14.27% over a period, marked against a three-month change of -17.54%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that The Toro Co is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here are the key components of The Toro Co's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, and solid ranks in financial strength and GF value, GuruFocus assigned The Toro Co the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding The Toro Co Business

The Toro Co, with a market cap of $8.88 billion, is a leading manufacturer of turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company, which generates sales of $4.82 billion, produces a wide range of products including reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems. These products are primarily marketed to professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, The Toro Co's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for The Toro Co stands impressively at 13.5, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 5.56, The Toro Co exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.23, The Toro Co's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows The Toro Co's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms The Toro Co's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. The Toro Co's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, The Toro Co demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.8%, which outperforms better than 70.02% of 2672 companies in the Industrial Products industry. Moreover, The Toro Co has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 17.6, and the rate over the past five years is 11.4. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given The Toro Co's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This makes The Toro Co a compelling investment case for value investors seeking robust returns. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen