G-III Apparel Group (GIII): A Closer Look at Its Undervalued Status

Unveiling the True Worth of G-III Apparel Group Amidst Its Daily Market Performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

G-III Apparel Group Ltd (

GIII, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 18.42%, and a 3-month gain of 11.66%. However, it reported a Loss Per Share of $3.47. This raises the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of G-III Apparel Group. Let's delve deeper.

Company Overview

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a renowned textile company with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company operates under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III boasts a substantial portfolio with five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The majority of its revenues are derived from Wholesale operations.

As of September 07, 2023, G-III Apparel Group's stock price was $22.86, with a market cap of $1 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $28.68, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1699808012354453504.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be higher.

For G-III Apparel Group (

GIII, Financial), the stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1699807994654490624.png

For higher future returns at reduced risk, consider these companies.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. G-III Apparel Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is worse than 56.31% of 998 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The overall financial strength of G-III Apparel Group is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1699808030423515136.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. G-III Apparel Group has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 6.39%, ranking better than 62.74% of 1036 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The company's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. G-III Apparel Group's average annual revenue growth is 1.6%, ranking worse than 53.27% of 1008 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 1.2%, ranking worse than 60.05% of 861 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. G-III Apparel Group's ROIC is 8.3 while its WACC is 11.6. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

1699808046126989312.png

Conclusion

In summary, G-III Apparel Group (

GIII, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 60.05% of 861 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. For more information about G-III Apparel Group stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.