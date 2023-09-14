Wingstop (WING): A Hidden Gem in the Restaurant Industry? An In-Depth Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the True Worth of Wingstop (WING) and Its Potential for Future Returns

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Wingstop Inc (

WING, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 2.21%, despite a 3-month loss of -19.7%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.1, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Wingstop (WING), offering readers valuable insights into the company's financial position and potential for future returns.

Company Overview

Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop is a restaurant operator specializing in indulgent bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, and recently chicken sandwiches. With nearly 2,000 global stores at the end of 2022, Wingstop ranks as the 40th-largest restaurant chain in the U.S. by system sales, according to Technomic data. Its revenue primarily comes from franchise royalties and advertising fees, supplemented by a small footprint of company-owned stores. With a current stock price of $157.85 and a GF Value of $219.06, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

1699808808005533696.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the intrinsic value of a stock derived from our proprietary method. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

Wingstop's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to our valuation method. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, likely leading to higher future returns. With a market cap of $4.70 billion, Wingstop's stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Because Wingstop is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1699808790372679680.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Wingstop has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, ranking worse than 56.86% of 350 companies in the Restaurants industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Wingstop's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699808826498220032.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Wingstop has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $413.40 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.1. Its operating margin is 25.3%, which ranks better than 95.7% of 349 companies in the Restaurants industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Wingstop at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. Wingstop's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 21%, ranking better than 93.05% of 331 companies in the Restaurants industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 27.6%, ranking better than 81.65% of 278 companies in the Restaurants industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Wingstop's ROIC was 31.1, while its WACC came in at 13.72.

1699808842423992320.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Wingstop appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81.65% of 278 companies in the Restaurants industry. To learn more about Wingstop stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.