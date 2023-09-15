Designer Brands Inc. ( DBI, Financial) recently held its second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call, discussing the company's performance amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Despite the hurdles, the company reported overall improvements throughout the quarter, with a sequential improvement from the first quarter. The gross margin also increased year over year, marking the second highest Q2 rate over the past decade. However, the company's net sales declined by 7.8% compared to the same period last year.

Operational Progress and New Hires

DBI showcased consistent operational progress, launching a new athleisure brand, Le TIGRE, in the first month of Q3. The company also announced the hiring of Laura Denk as the new president of Designer Shoe Warehouse. With her extensive merchandising background and knowledge of augmenting customer experiences, Denk is expected to help grow DBI's credibility as an on-trend brand builder and retailer.

Financial Performance

In Q2, DBI's net sales declined by 7.8% compared to the same period last year, but improved by 290 basis points versus the first quarter decline. This was driven by increasing strength in casual offerings. Total retail comps were down 8.9%, while wholesale net sales were up roughly 20% versus last year, thanks to the integration of the Keds and Topo Athletic brands and the launch of Le TIGRE.

Brand Expansion and Growth

DBI's long-term strategy of doubling sales of its own brands from 2021 to 2026 remains a top priority. The company's own brand penetration, including wholesale sales, increased year over year by 60 basis points to 25% of total DBI revenue. The company also launched Le TIGRE and became the exclusive licensee of Hush Puppies in the U.S. and Canada, further expanding its brand portfolio.

Outlook and Capital Allocation

Despite anticipating macro pressures to continue through the end of the year, DBI reaffirmed its full-year 2023 guidance, supported by the sequential improvement seen from Q1 into Q2. The company also prioritizes value-creating opportunities and is committed to returning capital to shareholders. Year to date, through September 5th, DBI has returned $91.1 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Conclusion

Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, DBI has shown resilience and adaptability in its operations. With strategic brand expansion, new hires, and a commitment to shareholder value, the company is poised to navigate the current retail landscape and drive growth in the long term.