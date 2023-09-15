What's Driving Valero Energy Corp's Surprising 27% Stock Rally?

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months, with a gain of 27.22%. Over the past week alone, the stock has risen by 6.24%. The company's market capitalization stands at $50.36 billion, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the Oil & Gas industry. The current stock price is $142.6, which, when compared to the GF Value of $133.41, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Three months ago, the GF Value was $141.65, indicating that the stock was modestly undervalued at that time.

Company Overview

Valero Energy Corp is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. The company operates 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.6 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Profitability Analysis

Valero Energy Corp's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong financial health. The company's operating margin of 9.48% is better than 52.02% of the companies in the industry. The ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at 46.65%, 17.91%, and 28.86% respectively, are all better than the majority of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 84.48% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 8/10, suggesting promising future prospects. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 19.40%, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 9.90%, both of which are better than the majority of the companies in the industry. However, the Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated to be -13.52%, which is better than only 4.62% of the companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 70.70%, but the future 3 to 5 years EPS Growth Rate is estimated to be -21.81%.

Major Stock Holders

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Valero Energy Corp's stock, holding 784,525 shares, which accounts for 0.22% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) are the second and third largest holders, holding 345,288 and 263,009 shares respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Valero Energy Corp operates in a competitive industry with major players like Phillips 66( PSX, Financial) with a market cap of $54.96 billion, Marathon Petroleum Corp( MPC, Financial) with a market cap of $62.58 billion, and HF Sinclair Corp( DINO, Financial) with a market cap of $11.24 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valero Energy Corp has demonstrated strong financial health and growth prospects, as evidenced by its profitability and growth ranks. The company's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and it is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's estimated total revenue growth rate and EPS growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years. The company operates in a competitive industry, and its future performance will be influenced by the actions of its competitors.