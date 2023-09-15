Why Meta Platforms Is Poised for Trillion-Dollar Valuation Next Year

The company is posting robust profits, and given its promising future trajectory, it's poised to secure a spot in the elite trillion-dollar club

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Meta Platforms is witnessing a meteoric rise, with its stock value soaring over 100% this year, driven by strategic AI investments and aggressive cost-cutting measures
  • Meta's Family of Apps division showcases resilience, reporting a remarkable 12% year-over-year growth in the second-quarter.
  • With projections from Morgan Stanley predicting an earnings-per-share of $20 by 2024, Meta stock offers robust upside
Article's Main Image

Only a handful of companies are part of the illustrious trillion-dollar club. Currently, all eyes are on Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), the comeback story that's left heads turning this year. This year, the stock is up more than 100% in value as the firm rapidly rewrites its narrative from past missteps.

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial)'s recent success is no fluke. Through a potent mix of astute AI investments and sharp cost-cutting measures, it showcased impressive business acumen that's hard to rival. Indeed, as the year unfolds, many industry insiders believe Meta Platforms Inc (META) is charting a course straight into the trillion-dollar echelons. With that said, let's dive a little deeper into Meta Platforms Inc (META)'s incredible growth story as it looks to push forward with aplomb.

Primary Division Reignites Growth in Its Impressive Year of Efficiency

Meta Platforms Inc (METAFinancial) charted a bold course in late 2021, pivoting toward the metaverse. Though its strategic pivot was a nod to future-focused endeavors, its Reality Labs division, crucial to this vision, faced plenty of headwinds. Despite raking in a healthy $3.65 billion in sales, it registered an eye-watering $18.14 billion in operating losses since the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial)'s Family of Apps division remains a beacon of profitability. Boosted by ad revenue from giants including Facebook, Instagram, and the newer entrant, Threads, it reported a hearty 12% year-over-year bump in sales, touching a splendid $31.7 billion in the second-quarter. Moreover, the division's robust operating profit of $11.2 billion cushions the Reality Labs' slump.

1700193907201015808.png

Efficiency Measures and Profitability

On top of that, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "Year of Efficiency", Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) has added new layers to its bottom-line. True to his word, strategic workforce reductions and prudent funding cuts have spruced up the company's operating margins in recent quarters.

The company boasts a stellar track record, remaining profitable for a decade straight. Its trailing-twelve-month earnings-per-share stands at $8.58. Moreover, with an operating margin of 29.35%, Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) outperforms 83.73% of its peers in the interactive media sector. This places the tech titan's profitability at a remarkable 9 out of 10, marking it as an industry frontrunner.

1700193924162781184.png

Path To $1 Trillion Looks Clear

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial)'s profits have surged in a drive toward efficiency, paving its path to a $1 trillion valuation. Meta Platforms Inc (META) Stock is in for more extraordinary gains as it continues to grow profits and moves away from cash-burning endeavors. It attracts a GF Value of $333.10 at this time, making it modestly undervalued, offering roughly an 11% upside from its current price levels.

Investment heavyweight Morgan Stanley foresees the tech giant potentially earning up to $20 per share by 2024. This optimistic projection is underpinned by the company's dynamic trio: Reels, Click Messages, and the unwavering "core" ads segment. Analyst Brian Nowak, with a bullish stance and a $375 price target on Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) shares, highlighted the unexpected success of Reels monetization. Intriguingly, his estimates suggest that Reels is only tapping into approximately 28% of the core ad business's potential at the current stage, hinting at a vast untapped opportunity ahead.

Stock Valuation and Future Projections

Furthermore, the stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 34.81, higher than its 10-year median of 33.86. Moreover, with its P/E ratio ranked worse than 69.12% of the 285 companies in the interactive media sector, it's easy to conclude that the stock is undervalued.

However, if we factor in Nowak's prediction of forward earnings per share of $20, we are looking at a significantly attractive $14.93 per share. Additionally, if Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) is to achieve a trillion-dollar valuation, its stock must rise approximately 30% from its current price levels. Given a target stock price of $388 and its forward earnings-per-share at $20, Meta Platforms Inc (META) would be trading at a P/E ratio of 25.98, which is still significantly more attractive than its historical metrics and more in line with the sector median at 21.41.

Takeaway of META Stock

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial) is essentially a phoenix reborn from its previous identity, with its stock value skyrocketing by over 100% this year. Moreover, the company is charging forward, fueled by strategic AI forays and laser-focused cost-cutting strategies. With the momentum building, the tech behemoth seems poised to grace the trillion-dollar podium.

While Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial)'s pivot to the metaverse brought challenges, its Family of Apps division is a testament to resilience and profit. Meta Platforms Inc (META) cushions its previous lapses by commanding a 12% year-over-year growth and securing a hefty $31.7 billion in the second-quarter.

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak remains optimistic, pegging the stock's potential at a whopping $20 per share by 2024. This forecast revolves around Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial)'s powerhouses: Reels, Click to Message, and the bedrock, the "core" ad unit that continues to grow for its business. Furthermore, the stock's current P/E ratio is 34.81, suggesting overvaluation. Yet, if we embrace Nowak's projections, a delectable P/E of 25.98 beckons, aligning this with a potential 30% uptick in stock value.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.