Insider Sell: CTO David Buonasera Sells 5,444 Shares of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, David Buonasera, the Chief Technology Officer of Magnite Inc (

MGNI, Financial), sold 5,444 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 16,275 shares and made no purchases.

Magnite Inc is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform. The company provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. Magnite's platform features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to manage and sell their advertising inventory.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve deeper into the insider trading trends and the company's valuation to gain a better understanding.

1700237881437585408.png

The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a potential red flag for investors as it might indicate that insiders are not confident about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Magnite Inc's shares were trading at $8.58, giving the company a market cap of $1.101 billion.

1700237896608382976.png

According to GuruFocus Value, Magnite Inc's stock is currently undervalued. With a price of $8.58 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.38, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while Magnite Inc's stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the consistent insider selling, including the recent sell-off by the CTO, could be a cause for concern. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.