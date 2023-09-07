On September 7, 2023, Jyoti Lynch, the Chief Technology Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc ( RRGB, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects from a key insider.

Jyoti Lynch is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record in the restaurant industry. As the Chief Technology Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Lynch is responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and execution. His insider buying activity provides a valuable insight into his perspective on the company's future.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain focused on serving an imaginative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under two brands: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and Red Robin Express.

Over the past year, Lynch has purchased 10,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This trend of insider buying is a positive signal for potential investors. It suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations see value in owning its stock.

The insider transaction history for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shows that there have been 11 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying suggests that the insiders are bullish about the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc were trading for $10 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $164.864 million.

With a price of $10 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.15, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shares, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, presents a compelling case for potential investors. The insider's confidence in the company's future, as evidenced by their buying activity, is a positive signal for the stock's potential upside.