Insider Buying: Jyoti Lynch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023, Jyoti Lynch, the Chief Technology Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (

RRGB, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects from a key insider.

Jyoti Lynch is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record in the restaurant industry. As the Chief Technology Officer of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Lynch is responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and execution. His insider buying activity provides a valuable insight into his perspective on the company's future.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain focused on serving an imaginative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under two brands: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews and Red Robin Express.

Over the past year, Lynch has purchased 10,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This trend of insider buying is a positive signal for potential investors. It suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations see value in owning its stock.

1700237898504208384.png

The insider transaction history for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shows that there have been 11 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider buying suggests that the insiders are bullish about the company's future.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc were trading for $10 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $164.864 million.

1700237926404718592.png

With a price of $10 and a GuruFocus Value of $14.15, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc shares, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation, presents a compelling case for potential investors. The insider's confidence in the company's future, as evidenced by their buying activity, is a positive signal for the stock's potential upside.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.