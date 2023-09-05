On September 5, 2023, Joe Walsh, the Chairman and CEO of Thryv Holdings Inc ( THRY, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Joe Walsh?

Joe Walsh is the Chairman and CEO of Thryv Holdings Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a pivotal role in its growth and success. His insider trades over the past year show a strong belief in the company's future prospects. Walsh has purchased a total of 25,864 shares and has not sold any shares in the same period.

About Thryv Holdings Inc

Thryv Holdings Inc is a leading provider of business services, software, and digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The company's mission is to help these businesses improve their operations, enhance their online presence, and expand their customer base. With a market cap of $674.432 million, Thryv Holdings Inc is a significant player in its industry.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider's recent purchase is a positive signal for the company. Over the past year, there have been five insider buys in total, with zero insider sells. This trend suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are confident in its future.

The above chart shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The consistent buying activity by the insider is a bullish sign. It's worth noting that the stock price has been relatively stable during this period, suggesting that the insider's purchases have not led to significant price inflation.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Thryv Holdings Inc were trading at $20 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $674.432 million. While the company's valuation is not in the billion-dollar range, it is still substantial and indicates a solid investor base.

Conclusion

The insider's recent purchase of 5,000 shares is a positive sign for Thryv Holdings Inc. The consistent insider buying activity over the past year, coupled with the lack of insider selling, suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects. Investors should consider this insider buying activity as a positive factor when evaluating Thryv Holdings Inc as a potential investment.