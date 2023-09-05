Insider Sell: Yelp Inc CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2023, Jeremy Stoppelman, the CEO of Yelp Inc (

YELP, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 791,300 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Yelp Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company develops, hosts, and markets Yelp.com and the Yelp mobile app, which publish crowd-sourced reviews about businesses. It also operates an online reservation service called Yelp Reservations.

Jeremy Stoppelman, the insider in question, is the co-founder and CEO of Yelp Inc. He has been with the company since its inception in 2004 and has played a pivotal role in its growth and development. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

The insider transaction history for Yelp Inc shows a clear trend: there have been 37 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' confidence in the company's future performance.

1700238218982588416.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Yelp Inc's shares were trading at $45 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.001 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 72.80, significantly higher than the industry median of 21.41 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued.

The GuruFocus Value of Yelp Inc is $44.03, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

1700238236086960128.png

The insider's recent sell-off of shares, coupled with the high price-earnings ratio, could be a signal to investors to exercise caution. While the stock is fairly valued according to its GF Value, the lack of insider buys over the past year and the high number of insider sells could be indicative of a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.