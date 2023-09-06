CFO Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,177 Shares of Tesla Inc

On September 6, 2023, Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla Inc (

TSLA, Financial), sold 4,177 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Tesla Inc, as we will explore in this article.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

Vaibhav Taneja is the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla Inc. He has been with the company since 2017, initially serving as the Corporate Controller before being promoted to his current position. Taneja has played a crucial role in Tesla's financial operations, contributing to the company's growth and success in the electric vehicle industry.

About Tesla Inc

Tesla Inc is a leading electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California. The company designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. The company is known for its high-performance and fully electric vehicles, solar energy products, and energy storage solutions.

1700238378374529024.png

Insider Selling Trend

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,592 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history for Tesla Inc, which shows zero insider buys and 47 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Tesla Inc shares were trading at $250 each, giving the company a market cap of $788.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 70.41 is higher than the industry median of 16.8, suggesting that the stock may be overpriced compared to its earnings.

1700238396837855232.png

However, the GuruFocus Value of $455.84 indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55 supports this assessment. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of shares by CFO Vaibhav Taneja is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Tesla Inc. While the high price-earnings ratio may suggest overvaluation, the GuruFocus Value indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors and their own risk tolerance when making investment decisions.

