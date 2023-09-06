Insider Sell: Navitas Semiconductor Corp President & CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 33,532 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 6, 2023, Eugene Sheridan, President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (

NVTS, Financial), sold 33,532 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year of significant insider selling activity within the company.

Eugene Sheridan is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the semiconductor industry. As the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corp, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. His insider trading activities, therefore, are closely watched by investors and market analysts alike.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp is a leading provider of power ICs that are transforming the way electronic devices consume power. The company's GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,644,442 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 33,532 shares is part of this larger trend of insider selling. The insider transaction history for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, and 18 insider sells over the same timeframe.

1700238487342546944.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price is complex. While some investors view insider selling as a negative signal, it's important to note that executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification. Therefore, it's crucial to consider the broader context and not interpret insider selling as a definitive bearish signal.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp were trading for $8.61 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.431 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock's valuation remains robust, reflecting the company's strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale of 33,532 shares is noteworthy, it's essential for investors to consider the broader context. The ongoing insider selling at Navitas Semiconductor Corp is part of a larger trend over the past year, and it's crucial to analyze this activity in conjunction with other factors, such as the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and industry trends.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.