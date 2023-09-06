Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Donato Sells 8,560 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

On September 6, 2023, Leslie Donato, the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cencora Inc (

COR, Financial), sold 8,560 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 21,064 shares sold and no shares purchased.

1700238708176846848.png

Cencora Inc is a leading company in the technology sector, specializing in providing innovative solutions and services to its clients. The company's business model focuses on leveraging technology to drive growth and profitability. With a market cap of $35.74 billion, Cencora Inc is a significant player in its industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within Cencora Inc. Over the past year, there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be indicative of the insider's perception of the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $175 each. This price gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 21.67, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.62 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700238726325600256.png

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Cencora Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This ratio suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be based on a variety of factors. It could be a personal financial decision, or it could be based on the insider's perception of the company's current valuation and future prospects. Regardless of the reason, the insider's sell-off is a significant event that investors should take into account when considering their investment decisions.

As always, it's important for investors to do their own research and consider a variety of factors when making investment decisions. While insider transactions can provide valuable insights, they are just one piece of the puzzle.

