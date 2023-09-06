Insider Buying: CFO Kevin Balthaser Acquires 9,490 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 6, 2023, Kevin Balthaser, the CFO of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (

ACRS, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 9,490 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Kevin Balthaser?

Kevin Balthaser is the Chief Financial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's financial operations and strategic direction. His recent purchase of Aclaris shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company's robust pipeline includes various therapies targeting dermatological and other conditions, with a primary focus on addressing unmet medical needs.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Kevin Balthaser has purchased a total of 9,490 shares and sold 1,894 shares. The insider's recent acquisition is a positive signal, suggesting confidence in the company's future performance.

1700238977564409856.png

The insider transaction history for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys over the past year, compared to 15 insider sells. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with the recent purchase by the CFO standing out as a positive indicator.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc were trading at $7.9 each, giving the company a market cap of $547.949 million.

1700238993225940992.png

With a price of $7.9 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.40, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.23. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Kevin Balthaser, the CFO of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, is a positive signal for the company. However, the stock's current valuation suggests caution. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

