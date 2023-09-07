Insider Sell: Axcelis Technologies Inc President and CEO Russell Low Sells 3,405 Shares

On September 7, 2023, Russell Low, President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Inc (

ACLS, Financial), sold 3,405 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,533 shares and purchased none.

Axcelis Technologies Inc is a leading provider of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company's products and services are designed to help customers achieve higher levels of productivity, yield and cost-effectiveness in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Axcelis is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, and provides its services to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when the stock is trading at $179.25 per share, giving Axcelis Technologies Inc a market cap of $5.78 billion. This is significantly higher than the company's GuruFocus Value of $98.32, indicating that the stock is currently overvalued.

The insider transaction history for Axcelis Technologies Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 58 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at its current price.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82, Axcelis Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The price-earnings ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc is 28.35, which is higher than the industry median of 25.36 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This further supports the notion that the stock is overvalued.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Axcelis Technologies Inc shares, along with the company's high price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggest that the stock may be overvalued. Investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

