Insider Sell: EVP & General Counsel Edward Rizzuti Sells 233 Shares of Alamo Group Inc

2 hours ago

On September 6, 2023, Edward Rizzuti, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Alamo Group Inc (

ALG, Financial), sold 233 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Edward Rizzuti is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the legal and corporate governance fields. As the EVP and General Counsel of Alamo Group Inc, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decision-making process. His insider transactions, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Alamo Group Inc is a leading provider of high-quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, and other applications. The company's products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, and other industrial equipment. With a market cap of $2.022 billion, Alamo Group Inc is a significant player in its industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 627 shares and purchased none. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history of Alamo Group Inc, which shows 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the same period.

1700239580009070592.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price is complex. Generally, insider sells can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the stock price.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alamo Group Inc were trading for $170.04 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, higher than the industry median of 13.66 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Alamo Group Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $170.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $186.85, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

1700239595620270080.png

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction may raise some eyebrows, the overall financial health and valuation of Alamo Group Inc suggest that the stock remains an attractive investment. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

