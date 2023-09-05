Insider Sell: Mary Burke Sells 1,600 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

On September 5, 2023, Mary Burke, COO North America Center Ops of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (

BFAM, Financial), sold 1,600 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 12,780 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a leading provider of high-quality child care and early education, back-up care, and workplace education services. Through its more than 1,000 centers across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and India, the company provides services to more than 1,200 leading employers across nearly every industry.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions among investors about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To better understand the implications of this transaction, it's important to analyze the relationship between insider buy/sell activities and the stock price.

The insider transaction history for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were trading for $95.69 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 84.61, significantly higher than the industry median of 19.2 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overpriced compared to its earnings.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, the stock is significantly undervalued. With a price of $95.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $177.41, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise concerns among investors, the stock's current valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that it is significantly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors and their own risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

