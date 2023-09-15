Summary of the Sound Shore Fund Investor Letter (June 30, 2023)

Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) progressed by 5.14% and 5.18%, respectively, during Q2 2023.

Performance Summary:

The second quarter of 2023 has been pivotal for the Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX). Both have recorded impressive advances with 5.14% for SSHFX and 5.18% for SSHVX respectively. This advancement becomes all the more commendable when contrasted against the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value), which marked an advance of only 4.07% during the same period.

Looking at a broader timescale, the three-year annualized advances tell a similar story. SSHFX boasts an advance of 15.16%, SSHVX slightly more at 15.37%, whereas the Russell Value lags a bit behind at 14.30%. The long-term results for Sound Shore are promising as well. As of June 30, 2023, Sound Shore's 35-year annualized returns highlight the consistent performance of both the SSHFX and SSHVX at 10.06% and 10.36% respectively. The Russell Value, once again, finds itself trailing with a return of 9.85%.

Market Insights:

The market dynamics in Q2 2023 were heavily influenced by the technology sector's strong performance. Furthermore, the consumer discretionary stocks, often considered volatile, showed an unexpected resilience and managed to outperform market expectations. This robustness from sectors deemed riskier somewhat overshadowed the more stable sectors. Both utilities and healthcare, generally regarded as more steadfast, found themselves lagging behind.

An essential aspect to consider when looking at the market's performance is the role of the Federal Reserve. Since March 2022, the institution raised its benchmark borrowing rate a whopping 10 times. However, in a surprising move, the rates were held steady in its June policy meeting.

Portfolio Performance:

For those keeping an eagle eye on portfolio performances, the recent data provides some food for thought. The portfolio's performance in the last quarter managed to outperform the Russell Value by over 1.00%. Another intriguing insight is the performance of the equal-weight S&P 500 Index. This particular index trailed its cap-weighted counterpart by a significant 4.75%.

