Warren Buffett  (TradesPortfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. This report provides valuable insights into his investment strategies and decisions during this period. Buffett, a student of the legendary Benjamin Graham, is renowned for his value investing strategy, an adaptation of Graham's approach. As the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has transformed a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate. His disciplined, patient, and value-oriented investment strategy consistently outperforms the market, making his moves a subject of interest for investors worldwide.

New Acquisitions

In the second quarter of 2023, Buffett added new positions in D.R. Horton Inc (

DHI, Financial), NVR Inc (NVR, Financial), and Lennar Corp (LEN.B, Financial). The most significant addition was D.R. Horton Inc, with 5,969,714 shares, accounting for 0.21% of the portfolio and a total value of $726,454,500.

Increased Positions

Buffett also increased his stakes in Occidental Petroleum Corp (

OXY, Financial) and Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial). The most notable increase was in Occidental Petroleum Corp, with an additional 12,422,073 shares, bringing the total to 224,129,192 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 5.87% increase in share count, a total value of $13,178,796,490, and a 0.21% impact on the portfolio.

Liquidated Stakes

During this period, Buffett also liquidated his stakes in McKesson Corp (

MCK, Financial), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial), and Vitesse Energy Inc (VTS, Financial). The most substantial liquidation was McKesson Corp, with 2,289,864 shares sold, bringing the total to 0 shares and a total value of $0.

Reduced Positions

Buffett reduced his stakes in several companies, including Activision Blizzard Inc (

ATVI, Financial), Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial), General Motors Co (GM, Financial), Globe Life Inc (GL, Financial), and Celanese Corp (CE, Financial). The most impactful reduction was in Activision Blizzard Inc, with a decrease of 34,781,660 shares, resulting in a -70.35% change in shares, a total value of $1,235,679,600, and a -0.91% impact on the portfolio.

1700270533880315904.png

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2023, Buffett's portfolio included 52 stocks. The top holdings were Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial) at 51%, Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) at 8.51%, American Express Co (AXP, Financial) at 7.59%, Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial) at 6.92%, and Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial) at 5.56%. The portfolio is primarily concentrated in nine of the eleven industries: Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Communication Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Basic Materials, and Industrials.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
