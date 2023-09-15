Unraveling the Ownership and Earnings Dynamics of FMC Corp (FMC)

An in-depth analysis of institutional and insider ownership trends, alongside earnings performance of FMC Corp

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago

FMC Corp (

FMC, Financial), a leading crop chemical company, has recently experienced a significant decline in its stock value. Over the past week, the company's stock value has plummeted by about -12.51%, with a daily fall of 0.84. This contrasts sharply with its three-month return of -31.12%. The company's market cap has also seen a drop, falling to $13,046.59 in the most recent quarter from $15,283.57 in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

1700274558956732416.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

FMC Corp's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of August 31, 2023, FMC Corp's institutional ownership level is 63.75%, up from 63.11% as of May 31, 2023, but down from 92.74% from a year ago.

1700274577029988352.png

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of FMC Corp's stock are

VANGUARD GROUP INC (Trades, Portfolio), BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP (Trades, Portfolio), with 11.55%, 8.99%, and 7.41% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, FMC Corp's Ebitda growth averaged 12.1 per year, which is worse than 62.2% of 209 companies in the Agriculture industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 30.2%.

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for FMC Corp is 7.6% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 17.1% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. FMC Corp's insider ownership is approximately 1.06% as of July 31, 2023, compared to insider ownership of 1% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

1700274593157087232.png

Next Steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. FMC Corp's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.