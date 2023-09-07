Insider Sell: Co-CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Corp

2 hours ago
On September 7, 2023, Michael Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp (

TEAM, Financial), sold 8,241 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,957,348 shares and purchased none.

Michael Cannon-Brookes is a prominent figure in the tech industry. He co-founded Atlassian Corp, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, with Scott Farquhar in 2002. The company's products help teams organize, discuss, and complete their work, serving over 170,000 customers globally. Atlassian's suite of products includes JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, among others.

The insider's recent sell-off comes amidst a broader trend within Atlassian Corp. Over the past year, there have been 510 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially signal a bearish sentiment within the company's top ranks.

Despite the insider selling trend, Atlassian Corp's stock price remains robust. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $206.27, giving the company a market cap of $53.17 billion.

According to GuruFocus Value, Atlassian Corp is significantly undervalued. With a price of $206.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $403.14, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.51. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, the trend of insider selling at Atlassian Corp is worth monitoring for potential investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the broader trend of insider selling at Atlassian Corp may raise eyebrows, the company's strong market cap and undervalued status according to GuruFocus Value suggest that the stock remains a potentially attractive investment opportunity.

