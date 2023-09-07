Insider Sell: Sweetgreen Inc CEO Jonathan Neman Sells 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 7, 2023, Jonathan Neman, the CEO of Sweetgreen Inc (

SG, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 10,200 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

1700299406214955008.png

Jonathan Neman is a co-founder of Sweetgreen Inc and has served as the company's CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, Sweetgreen has grown into a popular fast-casual restaurant chain that emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The company's mission is to inspire healthier communities by connecting people to real food.

Sweetgreen Inc operates in the restaurant industry, offering a menu of salads, bowls, and other healthy options. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and sources its ingredients from local farmers and suppliers. With its innovative approach to fast food, Sweetgreen has carved out a niche in the market and has a loyal customer base.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when Sweetgreen Inc's shares were trading at $14 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $1.537 billion. Over the past year, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could be a signal to investors about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. However, it's always worth keeping an eye on insider activity as it can provide valuable insights into the company's health and future prospects.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 10,000 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Sweetgreen Inc. While this activity does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company, it's a factor that investors should consider when evaluating the stock. As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.