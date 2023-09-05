Insider Sell: Alexis Le-quoc Sells 85,142 Shares of Datadog Inc

2 hours ago
On September 5, 2023, Alexis Le-quoc, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc (

DDOG, Financial), sold 85,142 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Le-quoc has sold a total of 842,657 shares and purchased none.

Datadog Inc is a leading service provider for cloud-scale monitoring, analytics, and log management. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide unified, real-time insights into customers' technology stacks. This allows businesses to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows in the investment community, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and their potential impact on the stock's price.

The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc reveals a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 81 insider sells in total. This could be a signal that insiders, including Le-quoc, may perceive the stock as overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Datadog Inc's shares were trading at $96.74 each, giving the company a market cap of $31.74 billion.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The GF Value of Datadog Inc is $248.10, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Datadog Inc, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be undervalued, despite the recent insider sell-off.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that Datadog Inc may still be a good investment. However, potential investors should keep a close eye on the company's insider trading trends and other market indicators before making a decision.

