Insider Sell: CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince Sells 157,152 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023, Matthew Prince, CEO & Chair of the Board, and 10% Owner of Cloudflare Inc (

NET, Financial), sold 157,152 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 2,042,976 shares and purchased none.

Matthew Prince is a co-founder of Cloudflare Inc and has been serving as its CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, Cloudflare has grown into a leading web infrastructure and website security company, providing content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security, and distributed domain name server services. The company's mission is to help build a better Internet, and it serves more than 12 million domains worldwide.

Cloudflare Inc, with a market cap of $20.95 billion, is a US-based company that provides businesses with a cloud platform to deliver their applications and websites securely and at a high speed. Its services protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The stock was trading at $63.8 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $20.95 billion.

1700300118252584960.png

The insider transaction history for Cloudflare Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 66 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

1700300132915871744.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. With a price of $63.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $140.97, Cloudflare Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Therefore, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise concerns, the stock's current valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that it might still be a good investment opportunity. Investors should conduct their own research and consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and industry trends before making an investment decision.

It's also worth noting that the insider's sell-off could be due to personal reasons and not necessarily reflect their outlook on the company's future performance. Therefore, while insider transactions can provide valuable insights, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.