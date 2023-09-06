Insider Sell: COO HARDY JAMES H JR Sells 13,227 Shares of Traeger Inc (COOK)

On September 6, 2023, HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Traeger Inc (

COOK, Financial), sold 13,227 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Traeger Inc is a renowned company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of wood pellet grills, wood pellets, sauces, spices, and grilling accessories. The company's products are sold through a diverse network of distributors, dealers, and retailers in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,646 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of selling without buying raises questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

1700300490220240896.png

The insider transaction history for Traeger Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 12 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be less optimistic about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Traeger Inc were trading for $4.13 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $492.155 million. Despite the insider's sell, the stock's market cap remains relatively stable, suggesting that the market may not be overly concerned about the insider's sell-off.

However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. Therefore, while the insider's sell-off is noteworthy, it should not be the sole factor considered when evaluating the company's stock.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off is a notable event, it's important to consider the broader context. The company's strong market cap, coupled with its robust business model, suggests that Traeger Inc remains a solid investment. However, potential investors should keep a close eye on insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's future performance.

