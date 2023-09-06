Insider Buying: SVP & Chief Compliance Officer Pierre Lilly Acquires 1,454 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp

On September 6, 2023, Pierre Lilly, the Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of Hormel Foods Corp (

HRL, Financial), purchased 1,454 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Hormel Foods Corp is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of high-quality, brand-name food and meat products for consumers worldwide. The company has a diverse range of products, including its famous Spam, Jennie-O turkey, and Skippy peanut butter, among others. With a market cap of $20.29 billion, Hormel Foods Corp is a significant player in the food industry.

Pierre Lilly, the insider who made the recent purchase, has a long-standing relationship with Hormel Foods Corp. As the SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, Lilly is responsible for ensuring that the company's operations and business transactions follow all relevant legal and internal rules. His purchase of 1,454 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance.

Over the past year, Pierre Lilly has purchased 1,454 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This trend of buying without selling suggests that Lilly sees value in holding onto Hormel Foods Corp's stock.

The insider transaction history for Hormel Foods Corp shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 7 insider sells over the same timeframe. Despite the higher number of sells, the insider's recent purchase could signal a positive shift in sentiment.

On the day of Pierre Lilly’s recent buy, shares of Hormel Foods Corp were trading for $37.25 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 23.06, which is higher than the industry median of 19.86 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively fairly valued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, with a price of $37.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.60, Hormel Foods Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, could make Hormel Foods Corp an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
