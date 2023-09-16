Insider Buying: QCR Holdings Inc CEO Larry Helling Acquires 1,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Larry Helling, CEO of QCR Holdings Inc (

QCRH, Financial), has recently purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction took place on September 8, 2023.

Larry Helling has been with QCR Holdings Inc for several years, serving in various leadership roles before becoming CEO. His deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic direction makes his stock purchases particularly noteworthy for investors.

QCR Holdings Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services.

Over the past year, Larry Helling has purchased a total of 7,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 1,000 shares further strengthens his position in the company.

The insider transaction history for QCR Holdings Inc shows a total of 25 insider buys over the past year, compared to just 2 insider sells. This suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1700358402649096192.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of QCR Holdings Inc were trading at $50 each, giving the company a market cap of $845.304 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.43, lower than both the industry median of 8.22 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for QCR Holdings Inc is $54.96, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1700358425436749824.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent purchase, along with the positive insider buying trend and the stock's fair valuation, suggest that QCR Holdings Inc may be a solid investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.