Insider Sell: Michelle Choe Sells 27,981 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Michelle Choe, Chief Product Officer of Lululemon Athletica Inc (

LULU, Financial), sold 27,981 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 27,981 shares and purchased none.

Michelle Choe is a key figure in Lululemon Athletica Inc, a company known for its athletic apparel. The company offers a comprehensive line of apparel and accessories, including fitness pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga, running, and general fitness. The company's mission is to create components for people to live a longer, healthier, and more fun life.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

1700358404301651968.png

The insider transaction history for Lululemon Athletica Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and three insider sells, including the recent sell by the insider. This could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's stock performance, or it could simply be a personal financial decision by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc were trading at $401 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $50.16 billion. This is a significant figure, indicating the company's strong presence in the market.

However, the company's price-earnings ratio stands at 50.17, which is higher than the industry median of 16.75 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is overvalued.

1700358426141392896.png

Despite this, the GuruFocus Value of Lululemon Athletica Inc is $618.60, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, suggesting that the stock could be a good buy for investors.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some concerns, the company's strong market presence and the GF Value suggest that Lululemon Athletica Inc could still be a good investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.