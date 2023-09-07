SeaWorld Entertainment Inc CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 7, 2023, Marc Swanson, the CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (

SEAS, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

Marc Swanson has been with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc for over 20 years, serving in various roles including CFO and interim CEO before being appointed as the permanent CEO. Under his leadership, the company has navigated through challenging times and continues to focus on delivering exceptional experiences for its guests while driving shareholder value.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is a leading theme park and entertainment company that provides experiences that matter and inspire guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place. Over its more than 60-year history, SeaWorld has welcomed more than 160 million guests, inspiring them with the power of entertainment, education, and the importance of animal welfare.

Over the past year, Marc Swanson has sold a total of 28,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale of 4,000 shares is part of this larger trend.

1700358628776607744.png

The insider transaction history for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 19 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc were trading for $48.3 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.112 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 12.67, which is lower than the industry median of 19.85 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700358647684530176.png

With a price of $48.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.09, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by CEO Marc Swanson is part of a larger trend of insider selling at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. While the company's stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the high level of insider selling suggests that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.