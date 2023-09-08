Insider Buying: Cormedix Inc CEO Joseph Todisco Acquires 10,000 Shares

On September 8, 2023, Joseph Todisco, the CEO of Cormedix Inc (

CRMD, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move is worth examining for investors interested in the company's stock.

Who is Joseph Todisco?

Joseph Todisco is the Chief Executive Officer of Cormedix Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and strategic direction. His recent purchase of 10,000 shares is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Cormedix Inc

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve the quality of life for patients.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Joseph Todisco has purchased a total of 35,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's potential. The insider's recent acquisition of 10,000 shares further strengthens this belief.

1700359058139119616.png

The insider transaction history for Cormedix Inc shows a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders are confident about the company's future and see the current stock price as an attractive entry point.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, Cormedix Inc shares were trading at $3.71, giving the company a market cap of $202.78 million.

1700359072471056384.png

With a price of $3.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $1.02, Cormedix Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.64. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. However, the insider's recent buying activity could indicate that they believe the company's future earnings potential is not fully reflected in the current stock price.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent buying activity, coupled with the company's strong fundamentals, could make Cormedix Inc an interesting stock for investors to watch. However, given the current overvaluation, investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

