EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL Paul Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Corp

1 hours ago
On September 7, 2023, Paul Mahon, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of United Therapeutics Corp (

UTHR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year, has sold a total of 140,500 shares and purchased none.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion.

The insider transaction history for United Therapeutics Corp shows a clear trend. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys, while there have been 96 insider sells. This could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment towards the company's stock.

1700359094445015040.png

The stock was trading at $222.98 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a price-earnings ratio of 12.73. This is lower than the industry median of 31.84 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value of United Therapeutics Corp is $244.57, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

1700359108521099264.png

The insider's recent sell could be interpreted in different ways. It could be a personal financial decision or it could be based on the insider's assessment of the company's future prospects. However, the fact that there have been no insider buys over the past year, coupled with the 96 insider sells, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution.

It's also worth noting that despite the insider's sell, the stock is still considered fairly valued based on its GF Value. This suggests that the stock's current price accurately reflects its intrinsic value, taking into account its historical multiples, past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

As always, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when making investment decisions, but should consider them as part of a broader analysis of a company's fundamentals, market conditions, and other relevant factors.

