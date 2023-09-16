On September 6, 2023, Senior EVP and CFO Joshua Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments Inc ( GPN, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 37,096 shares and purchased none.

Joshua Whipple is a key figure in the Global Payments Inc company. As the Senior EVP and CFO, he plays a crucial role in the financial decision-making process of the company. His actions and decisions can significantly impact the company's financial health and stock performance.

Global Payments Inc is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, delivering innovative services to its customers. The company's technologies, services, and employee expertise enable it to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to accept various payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

The insider transaction history for Global Payments Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells, including the recent sell by Joshua Whipple.

The relationship between insider buy/sell actions and the stock price can be complex. However, it's generally perceived that insider selling may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. In this case, the insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could potentially signal to investors that he may believe the company's current stock price doesn't reflect its future growth potential.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Global Payments Inc were trading for $127.28 each, giving the stock a market cap of $32.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 41.97, which is higher than both the industry median of 17.02 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite this, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $127.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $161.74, Global Payments Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider may raise questions among investors. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.