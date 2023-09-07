Senior Vice President and CFO Brad Cerepak Sells 4,631 Shares of Dover Corp

On September 7, 2023, Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp (

DOV, Financial), sold 4,631 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, during which Cerepak has sold a total of 57,372 shares and made no purchases.

Brad Cerepak has been with Dover Corp for several years, serving in various senior leadership roles. His extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in guiding the company's financial operations and contributing to its overall growth.

Dover Corp is a diversified global manufacturer that delivers innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services. The company operates through various segments, including Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover Corp's broad portfolio of products and services serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, commercial, scientific, and digital printing.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To gain a better understanding of this, we need to look at the company's recent performance, insider trading trends, and its current valuation.

The insider transaction history for Dover Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been four insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders may see the stock as overvalued or expect a slowdown in the company's growth.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Dover Corp's shares were trading at $142, giving the company a market cap of $19.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.68, lower than the industry median of 22.45 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Dover Corp is modestly undervalued. With a price of $142 and a GuruFocus Value of $158.73, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the company's modest undervaluation suggests potential upside for investors. However, the lack of insider buys over the past year and the insider's continuous sell-off should be taken into account when making investment decisions.

