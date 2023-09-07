Sherri Luther, SVP, CFO of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Sells 8,417 Shares

On September 7, 2023, Sherri Luther, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (

LSCC, Financial), sold 8,417 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer and provider of semiconductor technologies that it distributes globally. The company's main products include programmable logic devices, video connectivity application-specific standard products, and millimeter-wave devices. Lattice's customers span a range of industries, including communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,955 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transactions, with 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' perception of its future prospects. In the case of Lattice Semiconductor Corp, the stock was trading at $91.8 per share on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $12.634 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 62.78, which is higher than the industry median of 25.36 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is still within its historical range.

The GuruFocus Value of Lattice Semiconductor Corp is $87.06, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by the insider, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Lattice Semiconductor Corp, may raise some questions for potential investors. However, the company's stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, and its price-earnings ratio is within its historical range. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

