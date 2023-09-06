Insider Sell: Subi Sethi Sells 13,418 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

1 hours ago

On September 6, 2023, Subi Sethi, the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (

CWAN, Financial), sold 13,418 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Who is Subi Sethi?

Subi Sethi is the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. In her role, she is responsible for managing client relationships and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services. Sethi's recent sell-off is part of a larger trend of insider selling within the company.

About Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a leading provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and reconciliation services for corporate treasuries, insurance companies, and asset managers. The company's platform assists organizations in automating their investment accounting and reporting processes, providing them with real-time access to portfolio data, analytics, and comprehensive investment reports.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Subi Sethi has sold a total of 88,206 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, which has seen 42 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

1700359282442108928.png

The insider's recent sell-off occurred when the shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc were trading at $19.05 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.822 billion. This suggests that the insider may believe that the stock is currently overvalued, prompting the decision to sell.

Impact on Stock Price

Insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal, as it may indicate that those with the most insight into a company's workings believe its stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for various reasons, and it does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

In the case of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, the consistent insider selling over the past year has not significantly impacted the stock's price, which has remained relatively stable. This suggests that other market factors may be influencing the stock's price more heavily than insider activity.

Investors should always consider insider activity as part of a broader analysis of a company's financial health and market position. While the insider's recent sell-off is noteworthy, it is just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc's investment potential.

