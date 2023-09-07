CEO Leonid Gontmakher Buys 95,000 Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp

On September 7, 2023, Leonid Gontmakher, CEO of 4Front Ventures Corp (

FFNTF, Financial), purchased 95,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buy. This move is of particular interest to investors and market watchers, as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Leonid Gontmakher is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the cannabis industry. As the CEO of 4Front Ventures Corp, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future.

4Front Ventures Corp is a leading cannabis company designed for long-term success and built upon battle-tested operating capabilities at scale, an exceptional performance marketing machine, and a super attractive wellness-inspired, owned brand portfolio. The company's mission is to build a twenty-first-century cannabis business that will deliver the benefits of cannabis to everyone.

Over the past year, Gontmakher has purchased a total of 109,500 shares and has not sold any shares, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential. This trend is mirrored in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 2 insider buys and 0 sells over the past year.

The insider's recent purchase was made at a price of $0.23 per share, giving the stock a market cap of $154.836 million. This is significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value of $0.90 per share, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.26, 4Front Ventures Corp is considered a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

However, the insider's decision to buy a significant number of shares could indicate that they believe the stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 95,000 shares of 4Front Ventures Corp is a significant development that investors should take note of. While the company's stock may currently be considered a possible value trap, the insider's confidence in the company's future could signal potential for growth.

