Lilly Endowment Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023,

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction in the stock market. The firm reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co., a leading pharmaceutical company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). and Eli Lilly and Co., and the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reduce its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. by 210,000 shares, leaving the firm with a total of 99,983,810 shares in the pharmaceutical company. The shares were traded at a price of $571.41 each. This move had a -0.25% impact on Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s portfolio, reducing its position in Eli Lilly and Co. to 120.89%. Despite this reduction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). still holds a significant 10.53% stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

Profile of Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, which forms the core of its financial foundation. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). supports causes of religion, education, and community development, with a majority focus on organizations operating out of Indiana. The firm's equity stands at $47.38 billion, with Eli Lilly and Co. being its only holding. 1700388720420585472.png

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co., based in the USA, is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, the company's stock price stands at $586.46, reflecting a PE percentage of 82.73. However, according to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 310.49. The stock's gain percent since the transaction is 2.63%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 60.68%. 1700388701420388352.png

Evaluation of Eli Lilly and Co.'s Stock

Eli Lilly and Co.'s stock has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, its Profitability Rank is 9/10, and its Growth Rank is 8/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 8.80, indicating financial stability. However, its GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Analysis of Eli Lilly and Co.'s Financial Performance

Eli Lilly and Co.'s interest coverage is 21.35, ranking 268th in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 63.06%, and its return on assets (ROA) is 12.89%. The company's operating margin growth is 5.40%, and its revenue growth over the past three years is 9.80%. Despite the company's strong financial performance, its stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus.

Other Gurus' Investments in Eli Lilly and Co.

Other notable investors in Eli Lilly and Co. include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holding the most shares in Eli Lilly and Co. is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion,

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s recent reduction in its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. is a significant move that could influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. However, despite the reduction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). still holds a substantial stake in the pharmaceutical company. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments and their potential implications on the stock market.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.