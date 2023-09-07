Lilly Endowment Inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

On September 7, 2023, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio)., a private philanthropic foundation, executed a significant transaction in the stock market. The firm reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Co., a leading pharmaceutical company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). and Eli Lilly and Co., and the potential implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). reduce its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. by 210,000 shares, leaving the firm with a total of 99,983,810 shares in the pharmaceutical company. The shares were traded at a price of $571.41 each. This move had a -0.25% impact on Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s portfolio, reducing its position in Eli Lilly and Co. to 120.89%. Despite this reduction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). still holds a significant 10.53% stake in Eli Lilly and Co.

Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). is a private philanthropic foundation based in Indianapolis. Founded in 1937 by the Lilly family, the firm operates independently from the Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical business, which forms the core of its financial foundation. Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). supports causes of religion, education, and community development, with a majority focus on organizations operating out of Indiana. The firm's equity stands at $47.38 billion, with Eli Lilly and Co. being its only holding.

Overview of Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co., based in the USA, is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. The company's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology. With a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, the company's stock price stands at $586.46, reflecting a PE percentage of 82.73. However, according to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 310.49. The stock's gain percent since the transaction is 2.63%, and its year-to-date price change ratio is 60.68%.

Evaluation of Eli Lilly and Co.'s Stock

Eli Lilly and Co.'s stock has a GF Score of 75/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 6/10, its Profitability Rank is 9/10, and its Growth Rank is 8/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 8.80, indicating financial stability. However, its GF Value Rank is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Analysis of Eli Lilly and Co.'s Financial Performance

Eli Lilly and Co.'s interest coverage is 21.35, ranking 268th in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 63.06%, and its return on assets (ROA) is 12.89%. The company's operating margin growth is 5.40%, and its revenue growth over the past three years is 9.80%. Despite the company's strong financial performance, its stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus.

Other Gurus' Investments in Eli Lilly and Co.

Other notable investors in Eli Lilly and Co. include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). The largest guru holding the most shares in Eli Lilly and Co. is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio).'s recent reduction in its stake in Eli Lilly and Co. is a significant move that could influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. However, despite the reduction, Lilly Endowment Inc (Trades, Portfolio). still holds a substantial stake in the pharmaceutical company. Investors should keep a close eye on these developments and their potential implications on the stock market.