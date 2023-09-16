STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Provident Bancorp Inc

On September 7, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $9.97 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in PVBC to 1,791,621 shares. Despite the addition, the trade had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio, with PVBC accounting for 10.13% of the firm's holdings.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a prominent investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. Its top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Provident Bancorp Inc: A Brief Overview

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial), a US-based company, made its initial public offering on January 8, 1999. The company provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It operates as a single segment, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. As of September 9, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $175.973 million, with its stock trading at $9.95 per share.

Stock Performance Analysis

Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating a loss, Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of $17.95. The stock's price to GF Value stands at 0.55, while its year-to-date price change ratio is 36.86%. However, the stock has seen a decrease of 0.2% since the transaction and a decrease of 18.78% since its IPO.

Financial Health Evaluation

Provident Bancorp Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 5/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, while its Momentum Rank is 1/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 369th in the industry.

Industry Performance and Growth

Operating in the banking industry, Provident Bancorp Inc has a return on equity (ROE) of -12.55 and a return on assets (ROA) of -1.56. The company's ROE and ROA rank 1425th and 1423rd, respectively. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 22.80%, ranking 105th in the industry. However, the company's EBITDA and earning growth over the same period are 0.00.

Stock Momentum

The company's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 68.96, 63.50, and 60.83, respectively. The momentum index over 6 and 12 months are 14.56 and -29.78, respectively. The company's RSI 14 day rank is 1258, and its momentum index rank over 6 - 1 month is 340.

Transaction Analysis

The recent acquisition by STILWELL JOSEPH is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio. Despite the current undervaluation and financial distress of Provident Bancorp Inc, the firm's investment could pay off if the company manages to turn around its performance. However, the transaction's impact on the stock and the firm's portfolio remains to be seen.