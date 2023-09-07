On September 7, 2023, Chief Administrative Officer Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp ( DECK, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 6,595 shares and purchased none.

Thomas Garcia is a key figure in the Deckers Outdoor Corp, serving as the Chief Administrative Officer. His role involves overseeing the administrative functions within the company, ensuring smooth operations and contributing to the strategic decisions of the company.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk.

The insider transaction history for Deckers Outdoor Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 18 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading for $516.73 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $13.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 26.17, which is higher than the industry median of 18.13 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its earnings.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a price of $516.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $480.91, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, coupled with the stock's high price-earnings ratio and the GF Value, suggests that Deckers Outdoor Corp's stock might be fairly valued at the moment. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.