Insider Sell: Micron Technology Inc CEO and President Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

1 hours ago

On September 6, 2023, Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc (

MU, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 88,000 shares and purchased none.

1700539845895520256.png

Sanjay Mehrotra is a seasoned leader in the technology industry. He has been at the helm of Micron Technology Inc, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, since 2017. Under his leadership, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product portfolio, solidifying its position in the market.

Micron Technology Inc is a world leader in innovative memory solutions that transform how the world uses information. With over 40 years of technology leadership, the company's memory and storage solutions define what the world can do with data. Micron's broad portfolio of high-performance memory technologies—including DRAM, NAND, and NOR Flash—is the basis for solid state drives, modules, multichip packages, and other system solutions.

The insider's recent sell comes at a time when Micron Technology Inc's stock is trading at $70.11, giving the company a market cap of $76.87 billion. This is significantly higher than the GuruFocus Value of $41.99, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

1700539860537835520.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.67, Micron Technology Inc's stock is considered significantly overvalued.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Micron Technology Inc, while there have been 19 insider sells. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued at its current price. Investors should keep a close eye on the insider's actions and the company's stock price in the coming months.

It's important to note that while insider sell transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's valuation and future prospects, they should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

