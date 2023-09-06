Insider Sell: R Dodge Sells 29,086 Shares of DraftKings Inc

1 hours ago
On September 6, 2023, R Dodge, the Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc (

DKNG, Financial), sold 29,086 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 546,450 shares and purchased none.

DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. Its platform is accessible via an app and a website where users can compete in single-day, online fantasy sports contests across the largest variety of professional sports.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the market, especially considering the insider trends for DraftKings Inc. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and 32 insider sells. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance from those with intimate knowledge of its operations.

The relationship between insider sell/buy actions and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In the case of DraftKings Inc, the stock was trading at $30 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $14.78 billion.

The GuruFocus Value of DraftKings Inc is $47.22, which means the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a move.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by the insider, coupled with the company's valuation and insider trends, suggests a cautious approach for potential investors. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
