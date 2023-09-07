Former Director Chairman & CEO Michael Farkas Sells 20,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 7, 2023, Michael Farkas, the former Director Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co (

BLNK, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 1,438,998 shares over the past year and purchased none.

Blink Charging Co is a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company's principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (the Blink Network), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services.

The insider's recent sell-off could be seen as a bearish signal, especially considering the overall insider trading trend at Blink Charging Co. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 25 insider sells.

1700540472922996736.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider selling can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, it can also be motivated by personal financial planning needs or other factors unrelated to the company's performance. Therefore, it's crucial to consider the broader context when interpreting insider trading activity.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Blink Charging Co were trading at $3.56, giving the company a market cap of $228.449 million. This is significantly lower than the company's GuruFocus Value of $84.74, which suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

1700540487842136064.png

The GuruFocus Value is an estimate of the stock's intrinsic value based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.04, Blink Charging Co is considered a possible value trap, which means investors should think twice before buying.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The company's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be undervalued, but the overall insider trading trend at Blink Charging Co is bearish. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.