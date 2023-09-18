A Week in Review: Economic Uncertainties Stir Global Markets

Hong Kong stocks recorded declines after repeated shocks last week. Although the decline was not large, it had a certain negative impact on the short-term structure. At the beginning of the week, under the influence of many targeted policies, the market carried out obvious hype and intervention in the real estate, property, cycle and other sectors.

However, the pressure of the technology sector again and the repeated situation of the A-share market brought pressure on the mood and continuity of the hot speculation. This resulted in the market adopting swing trading without forming obvious continuity. Only some individual stocks trended strongly, but also did not pry the overall stability of the market.

Looking forward to next week, the index still has a certain chance to test the bottom support. The 18,000 points mark is an important short-term support level that cannot be lost. Under the influence of low transactions, the sector and individual stocks will also show repeated shocks and insufficient continuity.

U.S. stock market

The three major U.S. stock indexes surged and fell last week. The Nasdaq closed down 2.02%, the S&P 500 closed down 1.43% and the Dow closed down 0.97%. Technically, the S&P 500-day K-line fell close to the EMA60 moving average, but both the MACD and KDJ indicators showed short signs.

It is expected that the possibility of the index continuing to fall will not be ruled out, and the EMA60 moving average will become an important support level. In the sector, half of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors closed up. Among them, the utilities, real estate and health care sectors rose the top three, with 1.01%, 0.40% and 0.36% respectively.

Market dentiment and interest rates

Historical data shows that the activity of funds in the U.S. stock market weakened in September. However, this year, under the expectation of whether the Federal Reserve will change its rate hike path, affected by the inference of a soft landing in the economy, market sentiment has fluctuated greatly. At present, the market has basically priced interest rates at or near the peak. The expectation that interest rates will fall may become a major driving force for the growth stocks sector to push up the index market.

Fixed income market

The recent differentiation of U.S. economic data shows that the rate of slowdown in various economic sectors in a high interest rate environment may be different. This week, the U.S. stock market's stock and debt double-kill. Although earlier this week, Treasury yields fell to a certain extent driven by weak employment data last week.

However, the unexpected strengthening of the leading economic indicators announced later has caused the market to regain expectations of tight monetary policy, driving a general rebound in government bond rates later this week. In terms of term structure, the increase in long-term bond yields this week is more obvious than that of short-term bonds, and the yield curve has a bear flattening movement.

Disclaimer

The content contained is provided for reference only and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This content has been prepared without regard to the individual investment objectives, financial position or special requirements. Past performance has no indication of future performance, and actual events may differ materially from that which is contained in the content.

The value of, and returns from, any investments contained in the report are uncertain and are not guaranteed and may fluctuate because of their dependence on the performance of underlying assets or other variable market factors. The content and information contained are prepared and interpreted based on publicly available information collected from reliable sources. EDDID has exerted every effort in its capacity to ensure, but not to guarantee, their accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or correctness.

You should not make any investment decision solely based on this content, EDDID shall not be liable for any loss, damage, or expense whatsoever, whether direct or consequential, incurred in relying on the information contained in this content. Any form of unauthorized distribution, reproduction, publication, release or quotation is prohibited without EDDID’s written permission or it is possible to violate relevant regulations. This content should not be copied or repost in Mainland China.