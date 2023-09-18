JW Asset Management, LLC Acquires Significant Stake in TerrAscend Corp

1 hours ago
On September 8, 2023, JW Asset Management, LLC, a prominent investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring 89,915,026 shares in TerrAscend Corp (

TSNDF, Financial). This acquisition has a substantial impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its position in the traded stock by 41.74%. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded stock, and the potential implications for value investors.

About JW Asset Management, LLC

JW Asset Management, LLC, based at 14 North Lake Rd, Armonk, NY, is a renowned investment firm. The firm's portfolio is diverse, with a total equity of $275 million spread across 10 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (

CPRX, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA, Financial). The healthcare and consumer defensive sectors dominate the firm's investments. 1701234366627184640.png

Details of the Transaction

The firm purchased the shares at a price of $2.19 each, making the total value of the transaction substantial. This acquisition has increased the firm's holdings in TerrAscend Corp to 31.33%, making it a significant part of its portfolio. The transaction has a considerable impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its position in the traded stock by 41.74%.

Overview of TerrAscend Corp

TerrAscend Corp (

TSNDF, Financial), a Canadian company that went public on November 16, 2017, focuses on creating and delivering quality cannabis products and services to meet the evolving needs of patients. The company also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through healthcare professionals. It operates in a single segment, the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products, with subsidiaries located in Canada and the United States. The company's market cap stands at $640.731 million, with a current stock price of $2.235. 1701234345903128576.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since its IPO, TerrAscend Corp has seen a price change of 40.57%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 101.21%. However, the company's GF-Score is 54/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 4/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The growth rank is 0/10, indicating no growth.

Stock Financial Health

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is -1.35, indicating financial instability. The cash to debt ratio is 0.12, ranking 857th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -99.14 and -44.13, respectively, ranking 910th and 917th in the industry. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no growth.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 75.41, 74.27, and 71.16, respectively. The momentum index 6 - 1 month is -9.41, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is -13.48. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JW Asset Management, LLC's acquisition of a significant stake in TerrAscend Corp is a notable move. Despite the company's poor financial health and growth indicators, the firm sees potential in the stock. This transaction could have significant implications for value investors, and it will be interesting to see how it influences the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
